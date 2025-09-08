Financial Analysis: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) vs. UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old National Bancorp and UMB Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $2.96 billion 3.02 $539.19 million $1.69 13.50 UMB Financial $2.80 billion 3.38 $441.24 million $8.70 14.31

Analyst Recommendations

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than UMB Financial. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Old National Bancorp and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 2 6 1 2.89 UMB Financial 0 3 5 1 2.78

Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $26.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.69%. UMB Financial has a consensus target price of $132.11, indicating a potential upside of 6.14%. Given Old National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of UMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 17.67% 9.92% 1.13% UMB Financial 15.42% 12.27% 1.05%

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Old National Bancorp pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats UMB Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers fund, asset management, and healthcare service to institutional clients; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, mutual fund service, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and investment advisory, custody, and trust services. It operates through a network of branches and offices. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.