First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF $HYLS Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,283 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.65% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $27,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

