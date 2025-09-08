GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) vs. Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Head-To-Head Analysis

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GE Vernova and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE Vernova 3.16% 13.23% 2.60% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GE Vernova and Aqua Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE Vernova 0 9 18 4 2.84 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

GE Vernova currently has a consensus target price of $573.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.40%. Given GE Vernova’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GE Vernova is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

This table compares GE Vernova and Aqua Power Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE Vernova $34.94 billion 4.53 $1.55 billion $4.15 140.22 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A -$21.21 million N/A N/A

GE Vernova has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Risk and Volatility

GE Vernova has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GE Vernova beats Aqua Power Systems on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

