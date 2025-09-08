Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Trading Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). 8,384,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,881% from the average session volume of 281,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.05).
Gem Diamonds Stock Down 7.4%
The company has a market capitalization of £4.41 million, a PE ratio of 157.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Gem Diamonds Company Profile
