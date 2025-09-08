Haemonetics Corporation $HAE Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Expect Equity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 29.1% during the first quarter. Expect Equity LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Haemonetics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,537 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 316,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 258,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 71.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE opened at $54.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77. Haemonetics Corporation has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $94.99.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $321.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

