Helen of Troy Limited $HELE Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 137.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 32,971 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,789,000 after buying an additional 162,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $444,000.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $586.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Insider Activity

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.69 million. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 17.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tracy Scheuerman purchased 10,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,115.33. This trade represents a 43.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Grass purchased 10,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,460.04. The trade was a 7.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,435 shares of company stock worth $425,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.