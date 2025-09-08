Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. $FMBH

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,810 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 35.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 1.3%

FMBH stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $962.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 18.32%.The firm had revenue of $88.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

Insider Activity at First Mid Bancshares

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $58,454.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,659.56. This trade represents a 12.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

