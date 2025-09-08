Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 30,036 Hecla Mining Company $HL

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HL. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares set a $7.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Hecla Mining Company has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.93 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

About Hecla Mining

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.