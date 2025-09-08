Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 63,764 Nkarta, Inc. $NKTX

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nkarta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKTX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 3,437.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 27,361 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NKTX stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.76. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

