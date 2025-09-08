Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Globalstar, Inc. $GSAT

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSAT. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Globalstar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Globalstar by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSAT opened at $31.23 on Monday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,041.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.