Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 23,919 ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ADTN

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in ADTRAN by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,406,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 919,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 905,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,093,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,859,000 after buying an additional 501,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at $1,990,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at $1,880,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $265.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

