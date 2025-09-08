Ieq Capital LLC Invests $152,000 in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 248,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 64,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARR stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.80. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $180,627.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,659.45. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn David Flores sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $278,139.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,570.50. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,954 shares of company stock valued at $796,308. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PARR shares. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.96.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

