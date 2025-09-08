Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,861,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,146,000 after purchasing an additional 795,058 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 838,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 615,688 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 901,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 596,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 543.8% in the first quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 703,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 594,449 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE DEA opened at $23.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.54%.The business had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 439.02%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.