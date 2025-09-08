Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,952 Shares of ICL Group Ltd. $ICL

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICL. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. ICL Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

ICL Group Dividend Announcement

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a yield of 290.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

