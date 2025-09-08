Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,919 Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 360,400.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 582.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1,026.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2,310.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $6,925,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,742,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,748,519.55. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIR opened at $23.02 on Monday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 767.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

