Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 24,299 B&G Foods, Inc. $BGS

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BGS. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 830,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 441,117 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 337,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 31.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,340,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 321,414 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2,050.2% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 335,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 320,009 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $1,991,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $4.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $373.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.46. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 12.02%.The company had revenue of $424.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. B&G Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.86%.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

