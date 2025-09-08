Ieq Capital LLC Sells 3,123 Shares of Harmonic Inc. $HLIT

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 132.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $132,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Harmonic Trading Up 1.2%

HLIT opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.01. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Harmonic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.