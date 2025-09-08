Ieq Capital LLC Sells 4,557 Shares of MRC Global Inc. $MRC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MRC Global by 24.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1,576.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $15.07 on Monday. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Profile

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.