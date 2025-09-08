Ieq Capital LLC Takes $119,000 Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 820.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $14.52 on Monday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $933.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In related news, Director Diana Sue Ferguson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,102.24. The trade was a 46.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $52,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 366,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,995.10. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

