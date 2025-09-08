Ieq Capital LLC Takes $184,000 Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. $DX

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 207,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 98,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 183,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DX opened at $12.91 on Monday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.27). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.27%.The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,650.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DX. Jones Trading boosted their price target on Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

