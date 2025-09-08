InMode Ltd. $INMD Position Cut by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,769 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 129,717 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in InMode were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 6.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 106.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in InMode by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,439 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INMD. Barclays decreased their price target on InMode from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

INMD opened at $14.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $946.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 44.50%.The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

