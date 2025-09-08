JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,860 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.94% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $27,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,898,000 after buying an additional 765,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,241,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,781,000 after purchasing an additional 703,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,515,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,473,000 after purchasing an additional 547,444 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,073,000 after purchasing an additional 509,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,404,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,794,000 after purchasing an additional 372,471 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $64.32 on Monday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $64.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.