Lcnb Corp Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lcnb Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,297,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $232.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

