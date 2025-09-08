LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ Stake Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 2,750.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 27,319 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $302,421.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,676,426 shares in the company, valued at $18,558,035.82. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $272,166.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 960,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,546.24. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,859 shares of company stock worth $1,193,100 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.49 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

