MAI Capital Management Acquires 830 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 273.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 117.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

BIPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

BIPC opened at $39.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

