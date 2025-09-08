MAI Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in AECOM $ACM

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,900,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AECOM by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 936,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,821,000 after buying an additional 756,859 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,305,000 after buying an additional 691,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AECOM by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,713,000 after buying an additional 553,519 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after buying an additional 170,235 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACM. Wall Street Zen downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $126.69 on Monday. AECOM has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $128.04. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.94.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

