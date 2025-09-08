MAI Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,140 LCNB Corporation $LCNB

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in LCNB Corporation (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in LCNB by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $227.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. LCNB Corporation has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $17.92.

LCNB Announces Dividend

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. LCNB had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that LCNB Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

