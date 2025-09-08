MAI Capital Management Acquires Shares of 4,879 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 58,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Tang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $10,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,029,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,618,540. The trade was a 9.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,000. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.23. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $12.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 23.31%.The firm had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

