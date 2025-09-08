MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF $COMT

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 711.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 961.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT opened at $26.33 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $618.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

