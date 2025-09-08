MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,914,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 30,785.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,252,000 after purchasing an additional 143,770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,269,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 12.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $257.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.37. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.84 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $1,747,658.25. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,312,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,390,703.40. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,957 over the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morningstar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

