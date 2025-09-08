MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 104,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,657,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $72.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.99. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.