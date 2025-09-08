MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 112.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

IDU stock opened at $106.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.73. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.91 and a fifty-two week high of $111.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

