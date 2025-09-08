MAI Capital Management Grows Position in Mobile Infrastructure Corporation $BEEP

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mobile Infrastructure were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 24,296,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 32,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEP opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. Mobile Infrastructure Corporation has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $170.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Mobile Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 28.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. Mobile Infrastructure has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mobile Infrastructure Corporation will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

