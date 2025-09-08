MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. $MP

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 132.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 119,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MP Materials by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $32.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of MP Materials and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

MP Materials Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of MP stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.92 and a beta of 2.32. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $82.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

