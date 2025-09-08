MAI Capital Management Has $28,000 Stock Position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America $ODC

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 95.4% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 99.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 799,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,695,000 after acquiring an additional 398,056 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 99.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 97.1% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 95.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

In other news, Director Amy Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $175,798. The trade was a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $139,575.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,335.60. This represents a 21.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $354,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $63.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.68. The company has a market cap of $935.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $65.03.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 10.44%.The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

