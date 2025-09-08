MAI Capital Management Has $33,000 Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 83.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 44.6% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.69.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,681.60. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $164.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.93. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $230.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

