MAI Capital Management Has $40,000 Stake in Viasat Inc. $VSAT

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Viasat were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,646,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,618,000 after acquiring an additional 872,784 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Viasat by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,384,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 497,405 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,695,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

VSAT opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. Viasat Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.32. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

