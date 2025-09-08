MAI Capital Management Invests $30,000 in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $624,083,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $518,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Expand Energy from $127.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price target on Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their price target on Expand Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.12.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Expand Energy stock opened at $95.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 589.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,060.16. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

