MAI Capital Management Purchases 9,728 Shares of Wolfspeed $WOLF

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 894.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Wolfspeed by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $194.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

