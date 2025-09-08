MAI Capital Management Raises Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF $PNQI

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 124.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNQI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PNQI stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.17 million, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%.



The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

