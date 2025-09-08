MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. $CVLG

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 71.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter valued at $4,404,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 97.1% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 76.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

CVLG opened at $23.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.42. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

