MAI Capital Management Sells 1,008 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. $WS

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Worthington Steel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Worthington Steel by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Worthington Steel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Worthington Steel by 6.4% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Worthington Steel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WS opened at $32.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.