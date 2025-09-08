MAI Capital Management Sells 271 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 9,018.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 812,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 530.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 44,804 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $38.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $3,845,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

