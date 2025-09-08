MAI Capital Management Sells 319 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

IQLT opened at $43.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

