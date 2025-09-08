MAI Capital Management Sells 443 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 127.0% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,378,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,296,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,688 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,920,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 2,198.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 999,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,338,000 after purchasing an additional 956,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $32.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 39.95% and a net margin of 4.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

