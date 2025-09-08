MAI Capital Management Sells 458 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 448.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 109.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 233.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HDFC Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE HDB opened at $70.61 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $57.78 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $180.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.29.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

