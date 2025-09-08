MAI Capital Management Trims Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 353.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $187.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $189.51.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $200,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,211.10. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $289,906.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,351.46. This trade represents a 51.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

