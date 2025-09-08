MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 15,770 Shares of 89BIO $ETNB

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 89BIO were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get 89BIO alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Wisconsin Foundation grew its holdings in 89BIO by 25.7% during the first quarter. University of Wisconsin Foundation now owns 1,153,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in 89BIO by 15.7% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 883,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in 89BIO by 30.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in 89BIO by 0.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 186,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in 89BIO by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 71,726 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at 89BIO

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $115,280.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 309,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,191.28. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

89BIO Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $8.87 on Monday. 89BIO has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.19 and a quick ratio of 15.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.27.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 89BIO will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETNB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 89BIO from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on 89BIO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89BIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETNB

89BIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 89BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.