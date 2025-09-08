MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $504,000 Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock opened at $35.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.97 and a beta of 0.20.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.21 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, COO Eben Tessari sold 138,614 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,601,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 49,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,178. The trade was a 73.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Malley sold 78,233 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $2,588,729.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,147.14. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,184 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,386. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

