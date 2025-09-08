MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $556,000 Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,164,000 after acquiring an additional 546,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,013,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,242,000 after acquiring an additional 342,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 10.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,906,000 after acquiring an additional 263,269 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,876,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after acquiring an additional 160,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 65.0% in the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 1,479,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 583,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Diana Sue Ferguson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,102.24. This trade represents a 46.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Denise Paulonis acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $52,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 366,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,995.10. This represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $933.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

